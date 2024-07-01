Suitable for sinks, basins, showers and baths with 7 cm drain

Prevents blockages and unpleasant odours (the product prevents hair, food residues and other waste from clogging your pipes)

(the product prevents hair, food residues and other waste from clogging your pipes) Holds hair securely (Silicone hair grip holds long hair securely and prevents it from falling through the pipes).

(Silicone hair grip holds long hair securely and prevents it from falling through the pipes). Easy to clean and maintain (stainless steel filters are durable and easy to clean for reuse)

(stainless steel filters are durable and easy to clean for reuse) Elegant design that fits in anywhere (stainless steel grates have a modern look that blends harmoniously into all kitchens and bathrooms).

(stainless steel grates have a modern look that blends harmoniously into all kitchens and bathrooms). Affordable and good value for money (The product is effective and of good quality for a reasonable price)

Stainless steel filters and grids for the home

Tired of hair and waste clogging your sinks and bathtubs? Do you always worry about clogged drains?

Thanks to these stainless steel kitchen sink filters and shower and bath hair catchers from JaMoonLBV, no more worries!

Our heavy-duty stainless steel grids trap all food residues, hair and other waste. Water flows perfectly while dirt is intercepted. No need to unclog your drains!

Your bathroom and kitchen stay clean and odor-free. Call to action: Order now this set of 3 stainless steel kitchen sink filters and JaMoonLBV shower and bath hair catchers for impeccable drains!

JaMoonLBV 7-centimeter-diameter stainless steel kitchen and bathroom filters are ideal for keeping your drains clean and clear.

Features

Set of 3 7cm diameter stainless steel filters

Made of durable stainless steel

Elegant design blends in with any kitchen

Benefits

Effectively traps hair and food waste

Allow water to drain easily

Easy to clean under hot water

Benefits

No more clogs or unpleasant odors

Hygiene and cleanliness guaranteed in your kitchen

Sink as good as new and drains clear

Get these stainless steel filters now for cleaner, effortless cooking!