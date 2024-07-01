Facebook Instagram Youtube
7 cm stainless steel filters for sinks, showers and bathtubs
7 cm stainless steel filters for sinks, showers and bathtubs

Stainless steel filters

  • 48H delivery

Tired of hair and waste clogging your sinks and bathtubs? Do you always worry about clogged drains? Thanks to our stainless steel kitchen sink filters and shower and bath hair catchers from JaMoonLBV, no more worries! Our ultra-strong stainless steel grids, 7 centimetres in diameter, trap all food residues, hair and other waste. Water flows perfectly while dirt is retained. No need to unclog your drains!

  • Suitable for sinks, basins, showers and baths with 7 cm drain
  • Prevents blockages and unpleasant odours (the product prevents hair, food residues and other waste from clogging your pipes)
  • Holds hair securely(Silicone hair grip holds long hair securely and prevents it from falling through the pipes).
  • Easy to clean and maintain (stainless steel filters are durable and easy to clean for reuse)
  • Elegant design that fits in anywhere (stainless steel grates have a modern look that blends harmoniously into all kitchens and bathrooms).
  • Affordable and good value for money (The product is effective and of good quality for a reasonable price)

Stainless steel filters and grids for the home

Tired of hair and waste clogging your sinks and bathtubs? Do you always worry about clogged drains?

Thanks to these stainless steel kitchen sink filters and shower and bath hair catchers from JaMoonLBV, no more worries!

Our heavy-duty stainless steel grids trap all food residues, hair and other waste. Water flows perfectly while dirt is intercepted. No need to unclog your drains!

Your bathroom and kitchen stay clean and odor-free. Call to action: Order now this set of 3 stainless steel kitchen sink filters and JaMoonLBV shower and bath hair catchers for impeccable drains!

JaMoonLBV 7-centimeter-diameter stainless steel kitchen and bathroom filters are ideal for keeping your drains clean and clear.

Features

  • Set of 3 7cm diameter stainless steel filters
  • Made of durable stainless steel
  • Elegant design blends in with any kitchen

Benefits

  • Effectively traps hair and food waste
  • Allow water to drain easily
  • Easy to clean under hot water

Benefits

  • No more clogs or unpleasant odors
  • Hygiene and cleanliness guaranteed in your kitchen
  • Sink as good as new and drains clear

Get these stainless steel filters now for cleaner, effortless cooking!

Frequently asked questions

Place the stainless steel filter directly into the sink drain opening. Make sure it fits snugly and lies flat.
Yes, stainless steel filters are generally designed to fit most standard sinks. However, check dimensions for optimum compatibility.
Remove the filter from the sink, remove any accumulated debris with your hands or a brush, then rinse with hot water. You can also use soap for a more thorough cleaning.
It is recommended to clean the filter daily to prevent debris build-up and maintain good water flow.

